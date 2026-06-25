Athletics place Zack Gelof on injured list with hand contusion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Athletics placed infielder Zack Gelof on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a contusion…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Athletics placed infielder Zack Gelof on the 10-day injured list Thursday because of a contusion on his right hand.

The team announced the placement was retroactive to Wednesday and Alika Williams was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his spot.

Gelof, whose lengthy hitting, on-base and runs-scored streaks ended after he suffered the injury, was inadvertently spiked by San Francisco’s Matt Chapman in the second inning Tuesday night as Gelof attempted to tag him out.

Gelof quickly left the field in obvious pain. He flied to right as the game’s leadoff hitter in his only at-bat of the 3-1 loss to the Giants.

Gelof had a hitting streak of 24 games (tied for seventh longest in franchise history), an on-base streak of 27 games and a runs-scored streak of 13 games (the fourth longest in franchise history and longest in 93 years).

The A’s second-round pick from Virginia in 2021, Gelof is batting .282 with 11 home runs this season.

Williams was in the lineup as the shortstop batting ninth in the A’s series finale at San Francisco on Thursday.

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