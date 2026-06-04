Arizona Diamondbacks option right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to Triple-A Reno

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to Triple-A Reno on Thursday following an inconsistent stint as…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to Triple-A Reno on Thursday following an inconsistent stint as a reliever.

The Diamondbacks also placed right-handed reliever Taylor Clarke on the family medical emergency list.

Right-hander Kade Strowd and left-hander Philip Abner were recalled from Reno to take their places on the roster.

Pfaadt made three starts early in the season before moving to the bullpen when newcomer Michael Soroka was inserted in the rotation. Pfaadt had a 5.91 ERA in 10 relief appearances, so the Diamondbacks are sending him to Reno to get stretched back out as a starter.

Arizona could use some starting rotation depth after right-hander Corbin Burnes suffered a strained shoulder in his rehab from elbow surgery last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.