Antonelli’s F1 breakout suffers first setback in Barcelona

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Kimi Antonelli’s almost absurdly good breakout in Formula 1 got a reality check on Sunday when…

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Kimi Antonelli’s almost absurdly good breakout in Formula 1 got a reality check on Sunday when his Mercedes came to a halt with second place in sight at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

While a sixth win in a row was increasingly unlikely as Lewis Hamilton cruised away, Antonelli was on pace for the 18-points that goes to the runner-up when disaster struck.

He had just overtaken teammate George Russell when his car came to a stop on the course due to an electrical problem.

“I feel a bit empty to be fair right now, but it is what it is,” said Antonelli after his first disappointing result of 2026. “Races are like this and it comes and goes.”

The young Italian standout has become the new star of F1 after storming to five straight wins – at China, Japan, Miami, Canada and Monaco – and a commanding lead of the points standing.

The failure to finish at Montmelo means Hamilton has cut Antonelli’s advantage to 41 points. Russell is now 50 points behind.

Antonelli has made F1 history on several counts this season. At age 19, he became the youngest pole-sitter en route to his first win in China, followed by becoming F1’s youngest points leader after a win in Japan. His fifth win on the trot in Monaco tied the longest winning streak ever managed by Hamilton, F1’s win leader with 106 GP victories, counting Sunday’s race.

Mercedes had won every race this season until now as it got right a rulebook overhaul. But the German carmaker has also had some costly breakdowns: Russell was on pace to a win in Canada when he broke down, letting Antonelli take the victory.

“It is a shame to see how the race ended for (Antonelli),” Russell said. “We have seen some engine failures so that is a concern for us.”

Russell finished Barcelona runner-up to Hamilton, who got his first win since joining Ferrari from Mercedes last year, a move that opened the door for Antonelli.

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