Angel Reese secures 57th career double-double in return to Chicago, leads the Dream past Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese had 17 points and 17 rebounds in the first regular-season matchup against her former team,…

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese had 17 points and 17 rebounds in the first regular-season matchup against her former team, Rhyne Howard also scored 17 points, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Reese, who returned to Chicago where she was drafted No. 7 overall in 2024, secured her eighth double-double of the season with six minutes left in the third quarter. Her 57 career double-doubles are the most through 75 games in WNBA history.

Howard eclipsed 2,500 career points and became the youngest player in WNBA history to record 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocks.

Naz Hillmon finished with 16 points and Allisha Gray, who was held to two points in the first half, added 14 for Atlanta (8-3). Jordin Canada also scored 14 points.

Natasha Cloud scored 18 points off the bench for Chicago (4-8). Skylar Diggins added 17 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 13.

LYNX 100, WINGS 76

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Olivia Miles had 24 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Kayla McBride added 22 points, and Minnesota used a big first half to cruise past Dallas for their eighth straight victory.

Natasha Howard scored 21 points and Courtney Williams added 16 for Minnesota (10-2), which became the first WNBA team to reach 10 wins this season. McBride made four of Minnesota’s seven 3-pointers.

Paige Bueckers led Dallas (7-4) with 23 points. Arike Ogunbowale added 16 points, and Jessica Shepard had 12 points and nine rebounds. Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft, finished with six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

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