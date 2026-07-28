Grant McCray’s 2-run homer backs Tyler Mahle and leads the Giants to a 3-0 win over the Brewers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Grant McCray hit his first major league home run in almost two years and Tyler Mahle…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Grant McCray hit his first major league home run in almost two years and Tyler Mahle pitched into the seventh inning as the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Monday night.

Luis Arraez got the scoring started with an RBI single in the third that drove in rookie catcher Jesús Rodríguez, who opened the inning with a double.

With two outs in the fourth, Willy Adames singled and McCray sent a 406-foot shot the other way to left-center for his sixth career home run and first since a two-homer game at San Diego on Sept. 7, 2024.

The 25-year-old outfielder went 2 for 22 in 22 big league games last season and had been hitless in six at-bats this year since getting recalled July 10 from Triple-A Sacramento.

McCray started in right field for injured Jung Hoo Lee.

Mahle (3-9) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three. He threw 54 of his 88 pitches for strikes and was lifted after giving up a leadoff single in the seventh.

Sam Hentges, Dylan Smith and Erik Miller combined to retire Milwaukee’s last nine batters. Miller got three outs for his third save, finishing the three-hitter.

Brewers starter Brandon Sproat (3-6) permitted three runs and six hits in six innings. He picked off a pair of runners at first base.

San Francisco lost Casey Schmitt to an apparent leg injury, as the third baseman exited in the second after pulling up awkwardly while rounding first base. Christian Koss replaced Schmitt.

Schmitt adds to San Francisco’s growing injury list as the team was already without third baseman Matt Chapman (abdominal strain) and Lee (right elbow soreness).

Up next

Brewers RHP Logan Henderson (4-1, 3.05 ERA) opposes Giants RHP Landen Roupp (7-8, 3.93) on Tuesday night.

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