Algeria extends national team coach Vladimir Petkovic before departing for US and start of World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vladimir Petkovic has signed an extension to remain as coach of the Algerian national team…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Vladimir Petkovic has signed an extension to remain as coach of the Algerian national team through July 2028, the country’s soccer federation announced shortly before its departure Sunday for the United States and the start of the World Cup.

The extension comes four days after the Desert Foxes beat the Netherlands 1-0 in a friendly in Rotterdam, and just ahead of a final World Cup tune-up against Bolivia on Wednesday night.

Algeria will play its opening match at the World Cup against defending champion Argentina on June 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Originally from Bosnia but a longtime Swiss resident, the 62-year-old Petkovic had a long run as coach of Switzerland before a brief stint leading French club Bordeaux. Petkovic was hired by Algeria in February 2024 after it missed two World Cups, and he quickly turned the Desert Foxes into one of the top teams in Africa.

Members of the Algerian technical staff, including assistant coach Davide Morandi, goalkeeping coach Guido Nanni and head trainer Paolo Rongoni, also had their contracts extended through July 2028.

Algeria planned to practice Sunday at the Sidi Moussa National Technical Center near Algiers before departing for Kansas City later in the day. The team will make its home base at the University of Kansas in nearby Lawrence for the duration of the World Cup.

Its first practice at the school’s Rock Chalk Park soccer complex is scheduled for Monday.

After their World Cup opener against Argentina, the Desert Foxes play Jordan on June 22 in Santa Clara, California. Their final group match is June 27 against Austria at Arrowhead Stadium, which is about an hour drive from their Lawrence training base.

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