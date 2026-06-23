Algeria 2, Jordan 1

Algeria 0 2 — 2 Jordan 1 0 — 1 First Half_1, Jordan, Alrashdan, (Altamari), 36th minute. Second Half_2, Algeria,…

Algeria 0 2 — 2 Jordan 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Jordan, Alrashdan, (Altamari), 36th minute.

Second Half_2, Algeria, Benbouali, (Mahrez), 69th; 3, Algeria, Gouiri, 82nd.

Goalies_Algeria, Luca Zidane, Melvin Mastil, Oussama Benbot; Jordan, Yazeed Abulaila, Nour Baniateyah, Abdallah Alfakhori.

Yellow Cards_Zerrouki, Algeria, 44th; Abudahab, Jordan, 64th.

Referee_Slavko Vincic. Assistant Referees_Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic, Ivan Bebek. 4th Official_Oshane Nation.

A_68,371.

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