Algeria 2, Jordan 1

|Algeria
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Jordan
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Jordan, Alrashdan, (Altamari), 36th minute.
Second Half_2, Algeria, Benbouali, (Mahrez), 69th; 3, Algeria, Gouiri, 82nd.
Goalies_Algeria, Luca Zidane, Melvin Mastil, Oussama Benbot; Jordan, Yazeed Abulaila, Nour Baniateyah, Abdallah Alfakhori.
Yellow Cards_Zerrouki, Algeria, 44th; Abudahab, Jordan, 64th.
Referee_Slavko Vincic. Assistant Referees_Tomaz Klancnik, Andraz Kovacic, Ivan Bebek. 4th Official_Oshane Nation.
A_68,371.
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