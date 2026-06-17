Afghanistan wins the toss and bowls against India in the second one-day match

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss Wednesday and decided to bowl against India in the…

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss Wednesday and decided to bowl against India in the second one-day cricket international.

India won the rain-shortened first ODI in Dharamsala by seven wickets and leads the three-match series 1-0. Chennai will host the third ODI on Saturday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was expected to open the batting for India with Rohit Sharma, with skipper Shubman Gill moving to No. 3. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav comes in, while medium pacer Prince Yadav makes his ODI debut.

Lineups:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

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