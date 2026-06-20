Afghanistan wins the toss and bats against India in the final one day cricket match

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat against India in the third and final one-day…

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss and decided to bat against India in the third and final one-day cricket international on Saturday.

India has already clinched the series 2-0 after a 170-run win in the second match at Lucknow and a seven-wicket victory in the rain-shortened first match at Dharamshala.

Afghanistan made four changes — veteran spin all-rounder Mohammad Nabi was back into the playing side with batting all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai. Pacers Zia ur Rahman Sharifi and Fareed Ahmad Mallik were also included.

India made three changes — Nitish Reddy is fit again, while pacer Prasidh Krishna and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey were also included.

It was the first ODI in Chennai since the 2023 Cricket World Cup. The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium should aid batters on both sides with another high-scoring game anticipated.

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Lineups:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

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