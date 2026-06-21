Aces surge past Valkyries 92-73 as Jackie Young shines in a 21-2 run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 21 points and A’Ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds to help…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 21 points and A’Ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces cruise to a 92-73 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

Young did not have a turnover and made 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. She handed out five assists to pass Becky Hammon(backslash) for second place on the Aces’ all-time list with 1,136 — trailing only the 1,179 of Chelsea Gray, who picked up nine assists to go with 15 points.

NaLyssa Smith and reserve Jewell Loyd both scored 14 for the Aces (12-4), who have won eight of their last nine overall.

Cecilia Zandalasini had 12 points to lead the Valkyries (10-7), who missed 19 of their first 20 shots from 3-point range.

Las Vegas led 23-17 after one quarter, but Tiffany Hayes had two baskets and Kaitlyn Chen buried a 3-pointer in a 7-0 run to begin the second period as Golden State grabbed the lead.

Smith had three baskets in an 10-0 run to give the Aces a 39-28 lead. Gabby Williams made two foul shots to end the run, but Gray hit two 3-pointers and Young scored five in an 11-0 spurt for a 50-30 advantage at halftime after the 21-2 run.

Hayes left with six minutes remaining and did not return after taking an elbow to the face.

Up next

Las Vegas: Hosts the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Golden State: Hosts the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.