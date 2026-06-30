A roaring return for Sabrina Ionescu as the Liberty win the Commissioner’s Cup

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu knew a big game was coming. It didn’t take long Tuesday night for the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu knew a big game was coming.

It didn’t take long Tuesday night for the Liberty’s star guard to make her presence felt in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game, which New York won 93-85 over Las Vegas. Ionescu scored 26 points to help the Liberty win the in-season tournament for the second time.

“Keep the faith and tables will turn at some point and that was tonight,” she said.

Two quick 3-pointers and Ionescu looked like the player who has made multiple All-Star teams. She had been dealing with injuries this season. First it was a sprained ankle in the preseason that sidelined her for the first two weeks. Then after playing in one game, a back issue sidelined her for the next three weeks. She returned to the lineup on June 14.

After the game was over, the 15,000 fans were chanting Ionescu’s name.

“It was special,” she said. “I always continued to have that belief in myself since I know the work I put in,” Ionescu said. “(An) injury or two isn’t going to diminish who I am.”

She always seems to excel against Las Vegas. Last week, Ionescu had 16 points and 10 rebounds in a win over the Aces.

“Her game never takes me by surprise,” Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said. “She’s too good.”

Ionescu came into the game shooting 27% from behind the 3-point arc on the season. She’s a career 35% shooter. On Tuesday she hit five 3s, with a deep one sealing the win with about 17 seconds left.

“When you’re coming back from an injury it’s tough,” said teammate Breanna Stewart, who earned MVP honors for the game. “The process is tough. … Her being aggressive and making those 3s, that dagger 3, are big moments. … I’m happy for her.”

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