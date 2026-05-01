Yankees delay Volpe return until at least Monday, with Caballero playing well

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe is ready to rejoin the New York Yankees, but the team isn’t set for…

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Volpe is ready to rejoin the New York Yankees, but the team isn’t set for the shortstop’s return.

With José Caballero playing well, the Yankees kept Volpe at Double-A Somerset on Friday rather than activate him for a series opener against Baltimore.

Manager Aaron Boone said Volpe will remain at Somerset through Sunday, the maximum 20th day of a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment. After that, the Yankees would have to activate the 2023 Gold Glove winner or option the 25-year-old to the minors.

“We’ll kind of reevaluate where we are on after Sunday,” Boone said before New York beat Baltimore 7-2 for its 11th win in 13 games. “I don’t think it hurts to have some more runway for him. Caby’s obviously playing very well for us. So I just want it to be a situation where we’re giving Anthony every chance to come in and be successful, but also taking note of what’s going on with our club, as well.”

If Volpe is optioned to the minors for at least 20 days, it would delay his free-agent eligibility by a year until after the 2029 World Series.

Volpe had left shoulder surgery Oct. 14 and is batting .278 (10 for 36) with one homer and four RBIs in 11 minor league games.

Caballero started at shortstop in 31 of the Yankees’ first 32 games. He had a go-ahead, second-inning homer off Cade Povich that left his bat at 108.5 mph and is hitting 266 with four homers, 12 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Caballero also made a sliding stop 20 feet past second on the right side to throw out Adley Rutschman starting the fourth inning.

“It complicates it a little bit, clearly,” Boone said before the game. “José’s earned opportunities and been a key part of our club here and a part of success here to start out the season.”

A 29-year-old acquired from Tampa Bay last July 31, Caballero is hitting .333 (23 for 69) with 11 RBIs in his last 19 games.

“He’s taking it from BP a little bit more into the game. I mean, he hits bombs with BP,” Boone said. “We don’t think he’s going to be his big home run hitter but, I mean, that’s a shot tonight.”

Caballero is a rare Yankees player who takes batting practice on the field before every game rather than sometimes stay in an indoor cage.

“It makes me feel good going out there and see the ball fly and see how the ball is carrying to all the fields,” he said.

Volpe hit .212 with 19 homers and a career-high 72 RBIs last year and made a career-high 19 errors, tied for third-most among major league shortstops.

Caballero wouldn’t say whether he had earned an everyday job.

“I’m not the guy to make that decision,” he responded. “My goal is to help my team and help my team as much as I can to win and do my best every day.”

Caballero is recognizable during games for a double-line streak of eye black that extends to his cheeks. Yankees fans also are starting to notice him for home run trots.

“I do my best to hit for power,” he said, “but I know my game and I just want to be on base.”

Rodón nearing Yankees return

Carlos Rodón could make his Yankees season debut after one more minor league outing.

He struck out eight over 5 1/3 innings Thursday night in his second minor league rehabilitation appearance, throwing 75 pitches for Somerset. The 33-year-old left-hander is set to start for Triple-A Scranton on Tuesday.

“I feel like he’s about ready,” Boone said. “It’s possible that this next one, and then we could take him or we’ll do one more, potentially.”

Rodón opened the season on the 15-day injured list as he recovered from surgery last Oct. 15 to remove loose bodies in his left elbow and shave a bone spur.

Gerrit Cole will make his fourth minor league start Tuesday for High A Hudson Valley as he returns from reconstructive elbow surgery on March 11.

Dominguez elbow injury not serious

A scan did not detect a serious injury to Jasson Dominguez, struck on his left elbow by an 89.1 mph cutter from Texas pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday.

“We got good news on that front. Kind of holding our breath a little bit yesterday with that, but it came back clean,” Boone said. “He was much improved yesterday, much improved today, so I think we avoided something there.”

Dominquez started all three games in the series against the Rangers after being called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday. He went 1 for 9 (.111) in the series.

Stanton update

Giancarlo Stanton could start hitting this week, but is still not running.

Stanton strained his right calf while running the bases at Houston on April 23 and was put on the 10-day injured list in a stint that started April 25.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk refused an outright assignment to Scranton and elected to become a free agent. Grichuk was designated for assignment Wednesday. He hit .194 (6 for 31) with four doubles and two RBIs in 16 games with the Yankees.

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