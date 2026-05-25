New York hosts Portland after Sabally’s 20-point showing

Portland Fire (3-3) at New York Liberty (3-3, 2-0 Eastern Conference) New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: New…

Portland Fire (3-3) at New York Liberty (3-3, 2-0 Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty takes on the Portland Fire after Satou Sabally scored 20 points in the New York Liberty’s 91-76 loss to the Dallas Wings.

New York finished 27-17 overall with a 17-5 record at home during the 2025-26 season. The Liberty averaged 21.8 assists per game on 29.6 made field goals last season.

Portland takes the court for the seventh game in franchise history. The Fire beat the Toronto Tempo 99-80 in their last game.

INJURIES: Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (not injury related), Marine Fauthoux: out (knee), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton: out (personal).

Fire: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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