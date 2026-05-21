Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham has no structural damage to his left knee, tests show

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham was relieved that tests did not reveal any structural…

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham was relieved that tests did not reveal any structural damage to his left knee on Thursday, a day after he exited a game in the fifth inning.

“Last night I was pretty optimistic just with how I was feeling there would be no structural damage but still good to get the news,” Grisham said before the Yankees concluded a four-game series against Toronto.

Grisham grimaced at second base after his bloop double fell between left fielder Yohendrick Piñango and third baseman Kazuma Okamoto in the second inning of Wednesday’s 2-1 loss.

The 29-year-old remained in the game until Spencer Jones replaced him in center in the fifth. Jones made his second start in center Thursday after playing 22 games there for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Grisham is hitting .174 with six homers and 27 RBIs. While his batting average is the fourth-lowest in the majors among qualifying hitters, Grisham has the third-most RBIs among center fielders.

Acquired from the Padres in December of 2023 along with Juan Soto, Grisham returned to the Yankees on the one-year, $22,025,000 million qualifying offer in the offseason after batting .235 with a career-high 34 homers and 74 RBIs in 143 games.

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