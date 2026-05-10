Yankees ace Gerrit Cole strikes out 8 over 5 innings in his 5th minor league rehab start

READING, Pa. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out eight over five innings in his fifth minor league injury rehabilitation start…

READING, Pa. (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out eight over five innings in his fifth minor league injury rehabilitation start Sunday as he works his way back to the New York Yankees.

The right-hander allowed three runs — two earned — and four hits while walking one for Double-A Somerset in a 6-1 loss at Reading, a Philadelphia Phillies affiliate. He threw 51 of 77 pitches for strikes, up from 69 pitches in his previous outing last Tuesday.

Cole has a 5.32 ERA over 23 2/3 innings with 22 strikeouts and two walks.

He gave up a run in the first when Bryan Rincon doubled and scored on Alex Binelas’ single. Dylan Campbell walked in the second and stole second, then came around on Dante Nori’s single. Nori scored on a double error by left fielder Jackson Castillo, who let the ball bounce past him and then threw wildly past third.

Cole retired his final 10 batters, striking out five.

The 35-year-old, a six-time All-Star and the 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner, is returning from reconstructive elbow surgery on March 11 last year.

He made his first minor league rehab start on April 17. While position players’ minor league rehab assignments are limited to 20 days, pitchers have 30 days and those recovering from Tommy John surgery may receive three consecutive 10-day extensions.

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