Wu beats Murphy in deciding frame to become snooker’s second straight world champ from China

Wu Yize became snooker’s second straight world champion from China after beating Shaun Murphy in a dramatic final-frame decider at…

Wu Yize became snooker’s second straight world champion from China after beating Shaun Murphy in a dramatic final-frame decider at the Crucible Theatre on Monday.

With his 18-17 victory, the 22-year-old Wu is the second-youngest winner of the worlds after Stephen Hendry at age 21 in 1990.

Wu follows in the footsteps of Zhao Xintong, who 12 months ago became the first-ever champion from Asia in a milestone moment for a game whose stronghold has always been in Britain.

“All of a sudden, the floodgates have opened,” six-time world champion Steve Davis said of China getting back-to-back winners.

“The style in which they are playing is the benchmark for the European and British players to come.”

Wu’s unlikely victory — he’d never won a match at the Crucible before this year — came in the fourth final to go the distance, and the first since 2002.

Roars of “Wuuuuu” rang out around the storied venue after his title-clinching break of 85 in the decider, in which he pulled out a slew of attacking shots that have been his trademark over the past two weeks.

“At the beginning, I had a misunderstanding — I thought people were booing me,” Wu said of the crowd through a translator, “but then the staff told me they were cheering me on.”

He raised the trophy while having a flag of China draped around his shoulders.

Wu also beat Mark Allen in a decider in the semifinals — Allen missed a simple black off its spot for victory — and ousted four-time champion Mark Selby in the second round in his run to the title.

Murphy was trying to win his second world snooker title, 21 years after his first. He has lost four finals since his maiden victory in 2005, which also came as a 22-year-old.

“I hate being right,” Murphy said. “Some time earlier in the season we had a great game out in China, which somehow I managed to win, and I came out afterwards and said he will be world champion one day.

“It’s just a real shame it was today.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.