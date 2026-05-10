Workman lives up to middle name with 1st career tater as Tigers top Royals 6-3 to stop 5-game skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gage Workman came off the bench and hit his first major league homer, a two-run…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gage Workman came off the bench and hit his first major league homer, a two-run shot that sent the Detroit Tigers past the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Sunday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Matt Vierling had a two-run double and Riley Greene reached safely four times as the Tigers prevented a three-game sweep.

Called up hours earlier from Triple-A Toledo when Kerry Carpenter was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder sprain, Workman entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning.

Workman, whose middle name is Tater, drove a 1-1 slider from Nick Mears (2-2) to right field to give Detroit a 5-3 lead.

Wenceel Pérez added an RBI single in the seventh.

Enmanuel De Jesus (2-0), the fourth of six Tigers pitchers, retired all seven batters he faced. Kenley Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 483rd career save and seventh this season.

Kansas City lost for only the third time in 10 games.

Hao-Yu Lee’s two-out RBI triple off the outstretched glove of Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone opened the scoring in the second. Zack Short walked and Vierling delivered a two-run double off the left-field wall to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

In the third, Kansas City greeted reliever Drew Anderson with three straight hits, scoring its first run on a hit-and-run, opposite-field single by Vinnie Pasquantino, and another on Carter Jensen’s sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, Caglianone doubled and scored the tying run on Maikel Garcia’s third hit, a two-out single.

Royals starter Noah Cameron exited after allowing a leadoff hit in the fifth on his 95th pitch. He yielded three runs and five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

The top three Kansas City batters combined for seven of the team’s eight hits.

Greene has reached base safely in a career-best 21 consecutive games. In 27 games since April 11, he is batting .384 with 13 extra-base hits.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (0-3, 5.56 ERA) faces Mets RHP Freddy Peralta (2-3, 3.12) on Tuesday night in New York.

Royals RHP Stephen Kolek (1-0, 4.50 ERA) pitches Tuesday in Chicago against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (0-4, 3.79).

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