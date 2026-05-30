White Sox place slugger Munetaka Murakami on IL, call up INF Jacob Gonzalez

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed slugger Munetaka Murakami on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed slugger Munetaka Murakami on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain before Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox selected infielder Jacob Gonzalez from Triple-A Charlotte.

Murakami, who entered Saturday tied for the AL lead in home runs with 20, was injured in Friday night’s series opener against Detroit, beating out a double play in the third inning. He underwent imaging on Saturday.

Following Friday’s 4-3 win over Detroit in 10 innings, White Sox manager Will Venable told reporters he thought Murakami might miss “a couple of weeks.”

The first-baseman is hitting .240 with four doubles, 41 RBIs, 44 walks, 43 runs scored and a .938 OPS over 57 games with the White Sox this season, his first in the major leagues.

Murakami grabbed the back of his right thigh after beating a throw to first when he hit into a fielder’s choice in the third inning. Luisangel Acuña came in to pinch run for him.

The 26-year-old Murakami has been a huge addition for the resurgent White Sox, who signed the Japanese star to a two-year, $34 million contract in December.

Murakami entered Saturday tied with Houston’s Yordan Alvarez for second place in the majors in homers. Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber leads the majors with 22.

Gonzalez, who turns 24 on Sarturday, is rated by MLB.com and Baseball America as the No. 23 prospect in the White Sox organization. He is hitting .317 with 11 doubles, one triple, 19 home runs, 62 RBIs, 33 walks, 42 runs scored and a 1.087 OPS over 52 games with Charlotte.

In a separate move, the White Sox transferred right-hander Jordan Leasure to the 60-day injured list. He has right forearm flexor inflammation.

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