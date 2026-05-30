Switzerland blanks Norway to reach a third straight ice hockey worlds final

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland blanked Norway 6-0 to advance to the final of the ice hockey world championship for the…

ZURICH (AP) — Switzerland blanked Norway 6-0 to advance to the final of the ice hockey world championship for the third straight year on Saturday.

Goaltender Leonardo Genoni shut out Norway with 20 saves.

Seeking its first title, Switzerland will meet in the winner of the other semifinal between Canada and Finland taking place late Saturday.

The final is on Sunday.

Norway will play in the bronze medal game.

Switzerland finished second in the previous two worlds and wants more in front of constantly roaring, singing and jumping fans who have repeatedly sold out Swiss Life Arena.

Christoph Bertschy skated from behind the net to the left circle before turning around and shooting the opener past goaltender Henrik Haukeland with 2:24 to go in the opening period.

Denis Malgin added the second on an odd man rush early in the second period.

Ken Jager made it 3-0 and Damien Riat netted on a power play for 4-0 still in the middle period.

Nico Hischier scored on another play in the third period and Theo Rochette completed the rout.

Sven Andrighetto registered two assists and tops the scoring table with 15 points from nine games.

Switzerland missed New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier who was suspended for one game by the world championship disciplinary panel for kneeing Oskar Sundqvist in the semifinal against Sweden.

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