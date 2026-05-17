White Sox catcher Kyle Teel tweaks his right knee while on a minor league rehab assignment

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel tweaked his right knee while playing for Triple-A Charlotte on a…

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel tweaked his right knee while playing for Triple-A Charlotte on a minor league rehab assignment.

White Sox manager Will Venable said the issue occurred during Teel’s last at-bat Saturday in his fourth game with the Knights.

“There’s some knee soreness in there that will probably slow him down for a little bit,” Venable said before Sunday’s 9-8 victory over the crosstown Cubs. “He won’t be in the lineup today. Have the off day tomorrow and then re-evaluate where he’s at.”

Teel, a first-round pick in the 2023 amateur draft, missed the start of the season after he strained his right hamstring while playing for Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

The 24-year-old Teel was acquired by Chicago in the Garrett Crochet trade in December 2024. He hit .273 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games last year in his first action with the White Sox.

“It would be premature to get too down the road on where we’re at or evaluate the concern for it,” Venable said. “We just want to figure out what is going on there and evaluate where’s he’s at, see how he responded to the treatment from last night and go from there.”

Venable said outfielder Austin Hays will begin a rehab assignment with Charlotte on Tuesday. Hays is on the 10-day injured list with a left calf strain.

The White Sox also announced that Prelander Berroa has been returned from his rehab assignment because of right elbow inflammation. The right-hander had Tommy John surgery in March 2025.

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