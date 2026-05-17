PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 in NBA Lineups for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the daily fantasy action for the NBA postseason matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons can take advantage of PrizePicks promo code WTOP. Simply play $5 to instantly receive $50 in free lineups. Click here to start signing up.

This new-user-only promotion is the perfect way to kickstart your daily fantasy experience, as the free lineups can be utilized for the upcoming Cavaliers-Pistons showdown as well as any other NBA playoff game on the schedule this week. PrizePicks will have options on the NBA Playoffs, NHL, MLB, PGA Championship and more.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Free Lineups

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On May 17, 2026

If you are a new PrizePicks customer looking to add even more excitement to the NBA postseason, the latest welcome offer provides a massive boost to your bankroll. By utilizing the exclusive promo code during sign-up, you can secure $50 in free lineups simply by submitting a $5 entry. This offer is awarded regardless of whether your initial lineup hits or misses, giving you immediate funds to use on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons game or any other upcoming playoff matchups.

To claim this highly rewarding offer, players must be a new PrizePicks customer, meet the minimum age requirements, and reside in a participating state where the platform legally operates. Once those eligibility criteria are met, completing your registration and playing just $5 is all it takes to instantly unlock your promo.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Props, Analysis

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers): Over/Under 26.5 Points

Over/Under 26.5 Points James Harden (Cleveland Cavaliers): Over/Under 6.5 Assists

Over/Under 6.5 Assists Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers): Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers): Over/Under 12.5 Points

Over/Under 12.5 Points Max Strus (Cleveland Cavaliers): Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made

Over/Under 2.5 3-Point Field Goals Made Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons): Over/Under 27.5 Points

Over/Under 27.5 Points Daniss Jenkins (Detroit Pistons): Over/Under 11.5 Points

Over/Under 11.5 Points Tobias Harris (Detroit Pistons): Over/Under 6.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 6.5 Rebounds Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons): Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds

Over/Under 8.5 Rebounds Duncan Robinson (Detroit Pistons): Over/Under 7.5 Points

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell has been an offensive focal point in this series, racking up 171 points through six games. Averaging exactly 28.5 points per contest, the Over on his 26.5-point projection is heavily supported by his current postseason output. On the glass, Evan Mobley has secured 40 total rebounds in the series (6.6 per game); leaning toward the Under on his 8.5 rebounds market may be the statistically safer play based on his recent performances.

On the Detroit Pistons’ side, Cade Cunningham has tallied 154 points across six starts (25.6 points per game), suggesting the Under on his lofty 27.5-point line could hold value. In the frontcourt, Jalen Duren has pulled down 44 rebounds through the first six games of the series. Averaging 7.3 boards per game, he falls slightly short of his 8.5 rebounding line, pointing favorably toward the Under in what should be a tightly contested Game 7 environment.

How to Redeem PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons matchup? Claiming your free lineups is simple. Just follow these steps:

Sign Up: Head to the site to create and register a new account using standard personal information. During registration, you must enter promo code WTOP to qualify. Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Play: Create your lineup and place a minimum $5 entry on the Cavaliers-Pistons game or any other available daily fantasy market.

Once you submit your $5 entry, you will instantly activate the $50 in free lineups. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have an impact on this offer, whether your lineup hits or misses, the $50 in free lineups is undeniable.