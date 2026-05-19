Wembanyama and the Spurs visit Oklahoma City with 1-0 series lead

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma…

San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-18, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Thunder -6.5; over/under is 215.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Spurs lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs visit the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Spurs won the last matchup 122-115 in overtime on Tuesday, led by 41 points from Victor Wembanyama. Alex Caruso led the Thunder with 31.

The Thunder are 41-11 in conference play. Oklahoma City scores 119.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio scores 119.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The 119.0 points per game the Thunder average are 7.5 more points than the Spurs give up (111.5). The Spurs average 11.9 more points per game (119.8) than the Thunder allow (107.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 15.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Stephon Castle is averaging 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 20.4 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 8-2, averaging 118.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Spurs: 8-2, averaging 119.4 points, 49.4 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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