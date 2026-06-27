Parents of former Maryland football player killed in 2024 car crash start foundation in his honor

The Isaiah Lee Hazel Foundation awarded its first Isaiah Lee Hazel Memorial Scholarship to walk-on defensive lineman Joshua Simmons to help cover meal expenses during the school year.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The parents of former Maryland football player Isaiah Hazel have launched a foundation in his memory after he was killed in a car crash two years ago.

At a launch event on campus, the Isaiah Lee Hazel Foundation awarded its first Isaiah Lee Hazel Memorial Scholarship to walk-on defensive lineman Joshua Simmons to help cover meal expenses during the school year.

Khyree Jackson, then a Minnesota Vikings rookie, and Anthony Lytton, Jr. were killed in the crash in July of 2024. Hazel played college football at Maryland and Charlotte, and Lytton played at Florida State and Penn State.

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