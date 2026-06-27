All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 48 33 .593 — Tampa Bay 46 33 .582…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 33 .593 — Tampa Bay 46 33 .582 1 Toronto 39 43 .476 9½ Baltimore 39 44 .470 10 Boston 34 46 .425 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 42 38 .525 — Cleveland 42 40 .512 1 Minnesota 39 44 .470 4½ Detroit 35 47 .427 8 Kansas City 34 49 .410 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 42 41 .506 — Athletics 40 42 .488 1½ Texas 40 42 .488 1½ Houston 40 44 .476 2½ Los Angeles 34 49 .410 8

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 49 31 .613 — Philadelphia 46 36 .561 4 Miami 43 39 .524 7 Washington 41 42 .494 9½ New York 34 48 .415 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 29 .633 — Chicago 44 38 .537 7½ St. Louis 42 37 .532 8 Pittsburgh 41 41 .500 10½ Cincinnati 38 42 .475 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 52 30 .634 — San Diego 43 37 .538 8 Arizona 41 40 .506 10½ San Francisco 33 48 .407 18½ Colorado 32 50 .390 20

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Detroit 8, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 3, Washington 1

Seattle 3, Cleveland 1

Texas 5, Toronto 4

Chicago White Sox 22, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 9, Colorado 8, 10 innings

Athletics 9, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Littell 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 2-6) at Toronto (Bieber 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 6-7) at Cleveland (Williams 9-4), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-2), 2:10 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 2-3), 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-2) at Boston (Gray 9-1), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 4

Baltimore 3, Washington 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 4, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 9, Colorado 8, 10 innings

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1

Atlanta 3, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Singer 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-5), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Littell 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-7), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Miami (Phillips 1-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-4), 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 8-5) at San Francisco (Ray 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-5) at San Diego (King 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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