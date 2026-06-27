All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Tampa Bay
|46
|33
|.582
|1
|Toronto
|39
|43
|.476
|9½
|Baltimore
|39
|44
|.470
|10
|Boston
|34
|46
|.425
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|42
|38
|.525
|—
|Cleveland
|42
|40
|.512
|1
|Minnesota
|39
|44
|.470
|4½
|Detroit
|35
|47
|.427
|8
|Kansas City
|34
|49
|.410
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|42
|41
|.506
|—
|Athletics
|40
|42
|.488
|1½
|Texas
|40
|42
|.488
|1½
|Houston
|40
|44
|.476
|2½
|Los Angeles
|34
|49
|.410
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|49
|31
|.613
|—
|Philadelphia
|46
|36
|.561
|4
|Miami
|43
|39
|.524
|7
|Washington
|41
|42
|.494
|9½
|New York
|34
|48
|.415
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|29
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|44
|38
|.537
|7½
|St. Louis
|42
|37
|.532
|8
|Pittsburgh
|41
|41
|.500
|10½
|Cincinnati
|38
|42
|.475
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|52
|30
|.634
|—
|San Diego
|43
|37
|.538
|8
|Arizona
|41
|40
|.506
|10½
|San Francisco
|33
|48
|.407
|18½
|Colorado
|32
|50
|.390
|20
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Detroit 8, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 3, Washington 1
Seattle 3, Cleveland 1
Texas 5, Toronto 4
Chicago White Sox 22, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 9, Colorado 8, 10 innings
Athletics 9, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Littell 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 2-6) at Toronto (Bieber 0-0), 1:37 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-7) at Cleveland (Williams 9-4), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-2), 2:10 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 2-3), 3:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 4-2) at Boston (Gray 9-1), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 4
Baltimore 3, Washington 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 4, St. Louis 0
Minnesota 9, Colorado 8, 10 innings
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 1
Atlanta 3, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Singer 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-5), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Littell 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 5-7), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-2) at Minnesota (Prielipp 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Phillips 1-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 8-5) at San Francisco (Ray 6-6), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-5) at San Diego (King 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.