Veteran reliever Liam Hendriks agrees to a minor league deal with the Cubs

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract with Liam Hendriks, giving the veteran reliever…

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract with Liam Hendriks, giving the veteran reliever another chance to make his way back to the majors.

Hendriks will report to the team’s facility in Arizona. Once he is ramped up, he likely will join Triple-A Iowa.

“It’s essentially just depth right now and taking a shot at somebody who’s had a lot of success and see what happens,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said before Wednesday night’s game at Atlanta. “But he’s going to have a ways to build up.”

The 37-year-old Hendriks was released from his minor league deal with Minnesota on March 20. The right-hander allowed three runs, nine hits and five walks over seven innings in seven appearances with the Twins during spring training.

The NL Central-leading Cubs have been hit hard by injuries, including to their bullpen. Relievers Caleb Thielbar (left hamstring strain), Hunter Harvey (triceps inflammation) and Riley Martin (elbow inflammation) are on the injured list.

Hendriks has 116 saves in a 14-year career, of which 114 were from 2019-22 during two seasons with the Oakland Athletics and two with the Chicago White Sox. He set a career high with 38 saves for the White Sox in 2021.

Hendriks was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma after the 2022 season. In 2023, he was sidelined after just five appearances by right elbow inflammation and eventually had Tommy John surgery.

Hendriks had a 6.59 ERA in 14 games with Boston in 2025. His season was shortened by right hip inflammation.

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