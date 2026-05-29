Velázquez, Saggese, Herrera hit HRs, lift Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Cubs

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nelson Velázquez hit a three-run homer and Iván Herrera and Thomas Saggese added solo shots, powering…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nelson Velázquez hit a three-run homer and Iván Herrera and Thomas Saggese added solo shots, powering the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs in the first meeting of the season between the teams Friday night.

Promoted from Triple-A Memphis before the game, Velázquez hit the first pitch he saw over the left field fence to tie the game 3-3. It was his first game in the majors since June 23, 2024, when he played with Kansas City. He was 0-for-6 in 2023 in games against the Cubs, a team he played for in 2022-23.

St. Louis snapped a four-game losing streak. The Cubs entered the game winning their last two after losing their previous 10 games.

Gordon Graceffo (4-1) picked up the win with a spotless inning in relief.

Riley O’Brien, the sixth reliever used, earned his 14th save. He allowed a run when Pete Crow-Armstrong scored on a groundout by Michael Busch.

Shota Imanaga (4-6) worked 5 1/3 inning and allowed five runs and five hits.

José Fermín singled home a run in the eighth with two outs, extending the lead to 6-4.

Herrera put St. Louis ahead 5-4 with a solo homer in the fifth inning. He has homered in three of last eight games.

Saggese hit his first homer of the season in the fourth with two outs, tying the game 4-4. It was his fourth career home run.

Chicago went ahead 4-3 in the second on a run-scoring single by Busch, who had three hits.

Happ gave the Cubs a 3-0 when he hit a two-out homer off starter Andre Pallante, who pitched three innings. It was the third consecutive game Happ has hit a homer.

Up next

Cubs RHP Ben Brown (1-2, 2.01) goes against Cardinals RHP Kyle Leahy (5-3, 4.44) on Saturday .

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