Vegas visits Anaheim with 3-2 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:30…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -115, Ducks -105; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting. Pavel Dorofeyev led the Golden Knights with two goals.

Anaheim has gone 43-33-6 overall with a 21-14-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Ducks have given up 288 goals while scoring 265 for a -23 scoring differential.

Vegas has gone 39-26-17 overall with an 18-7-6 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have conceded 242 goals while scoring 264 for a +22 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has scored 41 goals with 28 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has one goal and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Dorofeyev has 37 goals and 27 assists for the Golden Knights. Brett Howden has scored seven goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Ryan Poehling: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body), Drew Helleson: day to day (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: out (upper-body), Mark Stone: day to day (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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