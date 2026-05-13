Buffalo, Montreal face off with series tied 2-2

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sabres -120, Canadiens +100; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Buffalo Sabres for game five of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Sabres won 3-2 in the previous meeting.

Buffalo is 50-23-9 overall with a 22-9-5 record in Atlantic Division games. The Sabres have a 50-4-8 record in games they score at least three goals.

Montreal is 48-24-10 overall and 22-12-3 against the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens are 48-8-9 when scoring three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has 40 goals and 41 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Alexander Newhook has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, six penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 6.4 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Noah Ostlund: out (lower body), Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Justin Danforth: out for season (kneecap).

Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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