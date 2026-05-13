Braves take on the Cubs after Smith’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (27-15, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (29-13, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15…

Chicago Cubs (27-15, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (29-13, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-2, 2.28 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Braves: JR Ritchie (1-0, 3.63 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -141, Braves +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Chicago Cubs after Dominic Smith’s four-hit game on Tuesday.

Atlanta has gone 13-6 in home games and 29-13 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Chicago is 27-15 overall and 9-10 in road games. The Cubs have a 9-2 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 15 doubles and 14 home runs while hitting .294 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12 for 38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has a .273 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 12 doubles and four home runs. Michael Busch is 11 for 31 with a home run and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .203 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (finger), Eli White: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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