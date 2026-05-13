Dodgers to end slide in game against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (18-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-18, second in the NL West) Los…

San Francisco Giants (18-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-18, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (3-4, 2.76 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (2-2, 0.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -250, Giants +204; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers aim to stop their four-game losing streak when they take on the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles is 24-18 overall and 13-10 at home. The Dodgers have gone 12-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

San Francisco is 18-24 overall and 8-12 in road games. Giants hitters are batting a collective .244, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Giants have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages has eight doubles and nine home runs for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 11 for 36 with four doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has seven doubles and two triples for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 12 for 34 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Logan Webb: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (back), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Daniel Susac: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.