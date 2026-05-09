Vegas takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against Anaheim

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9:30…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -119, Ducks -101; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won 6-2 in the last matchup. Mitchell Marner led the Golden Knights with three goals.

Anaheim has gone 43-33-6 overall with a 20-14-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks are sixth in league play with 323 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Vegas has a 17-6-6 record in Pacific Division games and a 39-26-17 record overall. The Golden Knights have allowed 242 goals while scoring 264 for a +22 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has scored 41 goals with 28 assists for the Ducks. Jackson LaCombe has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Marner has 24 goals and 56 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has one goal and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body).

Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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