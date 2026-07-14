Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for 2026 MLB All-Star Game

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Baseball fans can dive right into the MLB All-Star game tonight with the choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net offer by activating the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Use this link here to get started, and check out the France vs. Spain World Cup match as well.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for MLB, France vs. Spain Bonus

For the informed bettor ready to get started, claiming this welcome offer is straightforward. We’ve broken down the essential bet365 bonus code details you need to unlock your bonus ahead of the game:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net (MI, NJ, PA: Bet $10, Get $365 + 50 Spins) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 14th, 2026

Extracting Value: Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details

Whether you opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets or leverage the First-Bet Safety Net, the mechanics are designed to be user-friendly. To qualify for the Bet & Get promotion, your first wager of at least $10 must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is perfectly valid, but trying to game the system with a heavy favorite at -800 won’t cut it. Your qualifying bets must also settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Once your initial qualifying wager settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets regardless of whether your ticket cashes or shreds. Keep an eye on the calendar, though—these bonus bets will expire 7 days after they hit your account balance. And as mentioned, new customers in PA, NJ, and MI get that lucrative bump to $365 in bonus bets alongside 50 spins to use on bet365’s online casino, offering tremendous cross-platform value.

MLB All-Star Game Betting Preview via Bet365

The American League squares off against the National League on July 15, 2026 tonight.

Bet Type American League National League Moneyline +116 -136 Total Over 8 (-102) Under 8 (-120) Runline +1.5 (-178) -1.5 (+146)

Odds as of July 14, 2026 from bet365.

These All-Star game matchups typically feature a revolving door of elite starting pitchers throwing single, high-velocity innings. This prevents offenses from getting a second or third look at a pitcher’s arsenal. While the odds have the National League favored at -136, there is undeniable plus-money value in backing the American League as a modest moneyline longshot at +116. That being said, the sharpest read of the board points directly to the total and the lack of runs scored.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting off the sidelines and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the American League vs National League matchup is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your bankroll boost:

Sign Up: Download the bet365 app and create a new account by registering your standard personal information (such as your legal name, date of birth, and email address). Enter the Code: During registration, it is critical that you input the promo code WTOP365 to ensure you are locked into the best available promotion. Make a Deposit: Once your identity is verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Navigate to the promos section within the bet365 app interface to officially claim your preferred offer (the Bet & Get or the Safety Net). Place Your Bet: Fire your qualifying wager of at least $10 on the American League vs National League game—or any other eligible market—to fully activate the promotion.

Once your initial $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will fund your account with the respective bonus bets based on your state’s specific welcome offer.