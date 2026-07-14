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Spain holds off Kylian Mbappé and France to earn a spot in Sunday’s World Cup final, in photos

The Associated Press

July 14, 2026, 6:36 PM

Spain held off Kylian Mbappé and France 2-0 to earn a spot in Sunday’s World Cup final. The teams played Tuesday’s semifinal match in Arlington, Texas, at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. France and Spain had met only once previously on soccer’s biggest stage, with France winning in the round of 16 in 2006. Spain will play Sunday against either England or defending champion Argentina in the World Cup final.

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This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

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