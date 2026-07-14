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Nearly 300 Montgomery Co. families may be on the hook for dual enrollment costs

Ashlyn Campbell, Bethesda Today

July 14, 2026, 5:58 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

After a $1.4 million reduction in funds for dual enrollment classes in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), roughly 9% of MCPS students enrolled in the college classes may need to pay hundreds of dollars in tuition and fees for the courses.

Monday afternoon, MCPS sent 289 letters to families detailing the potential costs and options for students, according to MCPS spokesperson Liliana Lopez. Enrollment is ongoing, and 3,159 students are enrolled in dual enrollment classes at Montgomery College as of Friday afternoon, according to the community college’s spokesperson Vanessa Zambrano.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com

Ashlyn Campbell, Bethesda Today

Bethesda Today, and its print publication Bethesda Magazine, is the primary source of local news in Montgomery County and was previously known as Bethesda Beat and MoCo360.

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