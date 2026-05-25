USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Dropped out: No. 24 Coastal Carolina (37-21). Others receiving votes: Coastal Carolina (37-21) 49; Wake Forest (38-19) 17; Mercer (44-15)…

Dropped out: No. 24 Coastal Carolina (37-21).

Others receiving votes: Coastal Carolina (37-21) 49; Wake Forest (38-19) 17; Mercer (44-15) 13; Oklahoma (32-21) 11; UC Santa Barbara (38-18) 10; California Baptist (44-15) 6; Louisiana-Lafayette (39-23) 6; Boston College (36-21) 5; Virginia (36-21) 5; Miami (Fla.) (38-18) 4; Campbell (7-7) 2; Missouri State (34-19) 2; Central Florida (31-21) 1; Purdue (37-20) 1.

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