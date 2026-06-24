Kahleah Copper scores 28, Mercury beat Fever 111-109 as Clark leaves due to back injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kahleah Copper made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points, and the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kahleah Copper made 15 of 16 from the free-throw line and finished with 28 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat Indiana 111-109 on Wednesday night after Fever star Caitlin Clark left with a back injury in the third quarter.

Clark had 19 points and eight assists in 20 minutes the Fever (10-8). Clark, who was a game-time decision due to a lingering back issue, left with 5:15 remaining in the third quarter and did not return.

Alyssa Thomas had 24 points and eight assists, and DeWanna Bonner scored 11 of her 13 points in the second quarter for the Mercury (6-13). Valeriane Ayayi had a career-high 19 points and rookie Noemie Brochant added 12 points, nine assists and a season-high three steals.

Boston was called for a flagrant foul with 2:12 left in the game and the Fever trailing by two. Copper made the ensuing free throws and Ayayi hit two foul shots to make it 104-98 seven seconds later.

Clark had 13 points and three assists as the Fever took a 35-29 lead at the end of the first quarter. Indiana shot 72% (13 of 18) from the field, 5 of 7 (71%) from 3-point range, and hit 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the opening period.

Kelsey Mitchell hit 7 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 30 points and six assists for Indiana. Aliyah Boston added 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Natasha Mack (foot) did not play for Phoenix.

Indiana had defeated the Mercury 86-77 on Monday in a contentious and technical foul-filled game.

Up next

Mercury: Plays Saturday at Toronto.

Fever: Host Los Angeles on Saturday.

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