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UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 25, 2026, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 7 2 0 .778 203 163
St. Louis 6 3 0 .667 196 177
Louisville 5 4 0 .556 223 192
DC 5 4 0 .556 258 195
Birmingham 4 5 0 .444 177 203
Arlington 3 6 0 .333 204 243
Houston 3 6 0 .333 163 223
Columbus 3 6 0 .333 189 217

Sunday, May 24

Louisville 37, Arlington 23

St. Louis 21, Houston 15

Monday, May 25

No games scheduled.

Friday, May 29

Arlington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Houston at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Orlando at DC, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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