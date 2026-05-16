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UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2026, 6:22 PM

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 6 2 0 .750 176 144
St. Louis 5 3 0 .625 175 162
DC 5 3 0 .625 239 168
Louisville 4 4 0 .500 186 169
Birmingham 3 4 0 .429 134 164
Arlington 3 5 0 .375 181 206
Houston 3 5 0 .375 148 202
Columbus 2 5 0 .286 150 174

Friday, May 15

Orlando 31, Arlington 24, Fort Hood, TX

Saturday, May 16

Louisville 33, DC 30

Houston 23, St. Louis 16

Sunday, May 17

Columbus at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 22

DC at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Birmingham at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Arlington at Louisville, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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