UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 6 2 0 .750 176 144 St. Louis…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 6 2 0 .750 176 144 St. Louis 5 3 0 .625 175 162 DC 5 3 0 .625 239 168 Louisville 4 4 0 .500 186 169 Birmingham 3 4 0 .429 134 164 Arlington 3 5 0 .375 181 206 Houston 3 5 0 .375 148 202 Columbus 2 5 0 .286 150 174

Friday, May 15

Orlando 31, Arlington 24, Fort Hood, TX

Saturday, May 16

Louisville 33, DC 30

Houston 23, St. Louis 16

Sunday, May 17

Columbus at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 22

DC at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Birmingham at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Arlington at Louisville, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 7 p.m.

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