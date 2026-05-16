Want to see IndyCars in DC? The Freedom 250 Grand Prix offers free tickets

If you want front-row seats to see IndyCars racing through D.C. streets this summer, a drawing for free tickets gets underway later this month.

If you want a front-row view of IndyCars racing through D.C. streets this summer, a drawing for Freedom 250 Grand Prix tickets will be held next month.

Freedom 250 Grand Prix announced that fans will be able to request general admission tickets via Ticketmaster from May 29 to June 7.

Fans can request up to four free two-day and single-day tickets to the August event.

Ticket requests will be entered into a drawing, which will be held after the request period closes, and fans selected will be notified by email. Registration alone does not guarantee tickets.

Selected fans will be able to access one of two ticketed areas to get the best view of the race.

“We want everyone to have a chance to experience this very special patriotic weekend featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing in one of the most historic and iconic settings in the world,” said Bud Denker, chairman of the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix is a 1.7-mile street circuit in the District, passing by the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument and the National Air and Space Museum. The Grand Prix takes place on Aug. 22 and 23 on the National Mall, and is part of the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

For more information on the race and how to request tickets for the weekend, visit Freedom 250 Grand Prix’s website.

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