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UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 15, 2026, 11:24 PM

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 6 2 0 .750 176 144
St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 159 139
DC 5 2 0 .714 209 135
Birmingham 3 4 0 .429 134 164
Louisville 3 4 0 .429 153 139
Arlington 3 5 0 .375 181 206
Houston 2 5 0 .286 125 186
Columbus 2 5 0 .286 150 174

Sunday, May 10

Orlando 24, Houston 23

Friday, May 15

Orlando 31, Arlington 24, Fort Hood, TX

Saturday, May 16

DC at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Columbus at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 22

DC at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Birmingham at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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