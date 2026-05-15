UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 6 2 0 .750 176 144 St. Louis…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 6 2 0 .750 176 144 St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 159 139 DC 5 2 0 .714 209 135 Birmingham 3 4 0 .429 134 164 Louisville 3 4 0 .429 153 139 Arlington 3 5 0 .375 181 206 Houston 2 5 0 .286 125 186 Columbus 2 5 0 .286 150 174

Sunday, May 10

Orlando 24, Houston 23

Friday, May 15

Orlando 31, Arlington 24, Fort Hood, TX

Saturday, May 16

DC at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Columbus at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 22

DC at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 23

Birmingham at Columbus, 3 p.m.

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