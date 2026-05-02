UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA DC 5 1 0 .833 196 105 Orlando 4…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA DC 5 1 0 .833 196 105 Orlando 4 1 0 .800 104 77 St. Louis 4 2 0 .667 128 119 Arlington 3 3 0 .500 140 154 Louisville 2 4 0 .333 123 126 Columbus 2 4 0 .333 130 143 Houston 2 4 0 .333 102 162 Birmingham 1 4 0 .200 93 130

Friday, May 1

Columbus 24, Houston 17

Saturday, May 2

DC 24, Arlington 6

Sunday, May 3

Birmingham at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 8

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Louisville at DC, 1:30 p.m.

Arlington at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

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