UFL Glance

All Times EDT
UFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|5
|1
|0
|.833
|196
|105
|Orlando
|4
|1
|0
|.800
|104
|77
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|0
|.667
|128
|119
|Arlington
|3
|3
|0
|.500
|140
|154
|Louisville
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|123
|126
|Columbus
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|130
|143
|Houston
|2
|4
|0
|.333
|102
|162
|Birmingham
|1
|4
|0
|.200
|93
|130
Friday, May 1
Columbus 24, Houston 17
Saturday, May 2
DC 24, Arlington 6
Sunday, May 3
Birmingham at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 8
Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 9
Louisville at DC, 1:30 p.m.
Arlington at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday, May 10
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
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