FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 Bonus for Basketball + Baseball Predictions This Weekend

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If you are looking to find an edge in today’s MLB betting markets or to get a head start on Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, utilizing this FanDuel Predicts promo code offer is the perfect way to jumpstart your bankroll. This exclusive welcome offer allows new FanDuel Predicts customers to “Get $25 When You Sign-Up” ahead of any MLB game today or Game 7 tomorrow. Search for and download the FanDuel Predicts app on your iOS here or Android mobile device here, or use the links below. You don’t need a code at sign up.

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FanDuel Predicts Promo Code for $25 NBA WCF Game 7 Bonus

Here is a quick overview of the current welcome offer to get you started before you make your predictions on today’s matchups, whether you are looking to back the 30-26 Chicago Cubs or the 33-25 Cleveland Guardians:

Promo code: No code needed

No code needed Welcome bonus: $25 sign-up bonus for eligible new customers

$25 sign-up bonus for eligible new customers Eligibility: 18+ and present in the US

18+ and present in the US Availability: FanDuel Predict is available in all 50 states

FanDuel Predict is available in all 50 states Terms and Conditions: Bonus is non-withdrawable and expires 7 days after receipt.

Bonus is non-withdrawable and expires 7 days after receipt. Use case: Apply the bonus toward Oklahoma City-San Antonio Game 7 markets or other games

Apply the bonus toward Oklahoma City-San Antonio Game 7 markets or other games Date Last Verified: May 30, 2026

It goes without saying that claiming your $25 sign-up bonus is incredibly simple, provided you are among the new FanDuel Predicts customers registering today. By plugging in the FanDuel Predicts promo code during sign-up, you instantly secure this bonus to put right into action on tonight’s slate. Whether you want to back the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals, or you are eyeing the Boston Red Sox as they challenge the Cleveland Guardians, this bonus provides an immediate, risk-mitigated head start.

It does stand to reason that accessibility matters for bettors, and this exclusive welcome offer delivers—FanDuel Predicts is available in all 50 states. Users must be at least 18 to play, and the promotion is strictly limited to new FanDuel Predicts customers. If you meet these straightforward criteria, there is simply no better way to test the platform and hunt for value while sweating tonight’s top matchups.

Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 Analysis

Let’s look at the current market and see where the value may be on the board.

Team Market Price Probability Oklahoma City Thunder -158 61.2% San Antonio Spurs +134 42.7%

Everything leads to a Game 7 between these two teams, who also happen to be the two best teams in the NBA all during the regular season. Whoever wins this game is likely to be favored to win the NBA Finals, making this as high stakes of a game as it possibly gets.

The Spurs won Game 6 at home to force a Game 7, but will have to win in Oklahoma City to move on to the NBA Finals. They have shown the ability to win in OKC like they did in Game 1, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company will not go down without a fight.

How to Activate This FanDuel Predicts Promo Code Offer

Getting started and locking in that $25 welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the first pitch of tonight’s Red Sox vs. Guardians or Cubs vs. Cardinals games: