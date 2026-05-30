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French Open Results

The Associated Press

May 30, 2026, 6:28 AM

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €61,723,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Mariano Navone, Argentina.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Magali Kempen, Belgium, def. Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Solana Sierra, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-1, 6-4.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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