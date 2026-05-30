French Open Results

Saturday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €61,723,000 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at…

Saturday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €61,723,000

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Mariano Navone, Argentina.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Magali Kempen, Belgium, def. Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Solana Sierra, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-1, 6-4.

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