French Open Results

Saturday
At Stade Roland Garros
Paris
Purse: €61,723,000
Surface: Red clay
PARIS (AP) _ Results Saturday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
First Round
Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, and Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, def. Juan Manuel Cerundolo and Mariano Navone, Argentina.
Women’s Doubles
Second Round
Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Magali Kempen, Belgium, def. Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Solana Sierra, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, and Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, and Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-1, 6-4.
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