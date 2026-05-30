PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 in Lineups for MLB Games, Spurs-Thunder Clash

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sports fans looking to find an analytical edge on the MLB games today and Game 7 between the Spurs and Thunder tomorrow can use the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to unlock a fantastic welcome offer while diving into these games. Available to new users only, this promotion allows players to simply sign up and play a $5 lineup to get $50 in lineups. This credit can be used to build player projections for any MLB game today, as well as the Western Conference Finals Game 7 tonight.







PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP for MLB, NBA Offer

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Promotion Verified May 30th, 2026

Taking advantage of this exclusive PrizePicks promo code is the perfect way to elevate your daily fantasy baseball experience. The structure of this welcome offer is remarkably straightforward: simply sign up, build your lineup, and play $5 to get $50 in lineups. Because the $50 in lineups is awarded no matter what, you will receive the credit regardless of whether your initial $5 lineup wins or loses. It goes without saying that this gives you an immediate, high-value boost to your bankroll as you analyze tonight’s MLB slate.

Please note that this lucrative promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim the $50 in lineups, individuals must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where the platform legally operates. Once you confirm your eligibility, you are free to submit your $5 lineup and unlock your $50 in lineups for the rest of the week’s baseball action.

How to Use Your PrizePicks MLB Offer Tonight

If you are looking to build a lineup tonight, the matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers offers several enticing angles. We put a lot of stock in finding underlying market value, and below is a look at the hitting and strikeout projections for the biggest stars in this contest.

Jesus Luzardo Strikeouts: 5.5

Freddie Freeman Hits: 0.5

Mookie Betts Hits: 0.5

Trea Turner Hits: 1.5

Bryce Harper Hits: 0.5

Alec Bohm Hits: 0.5

How to Activate the PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to build your lineup, unlocking this promotion is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get started:

Create an Account: Download the app or visit the website to register a new account using standard personal information.

Enter the Promo Code: You must use promo code WTOP during the sign-up process to qualify for the promotion.

Make a Deposit: Fund your new account using one of the available secure payment methods.

Play Your Lineup: Submit a $5 lineup on the platform to officially activate the $50 in lineups.

The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on this offer—whether your picks win or lose, you will receive the $50 in lineups.

Please note: This offer is strictly for new users who meet the required age and regional eligibility requirements.