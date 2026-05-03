Twins pitcher Joe Ryan leaves start vs. Blue Jays with right elbow soreness

Minneapolis (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan left Sunday’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays with right elbow soreness…

Minneapolis (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Joe Ryan left Sunday’s start against the Toronto Blue Jays with right elbow soreness after facing just two batters.

Ryan struck out Yohendrick Piñango to start the game. He then walked Kazuma Okamoto and immediately signaled to catcher Victor Caratini and the dugout. After conferring with manager Derek Shelton and an athletic trainer, Ryan left the game.

“He felt it back-to-back pitches,” Shelton said after the game, a 4-3 win for Minnesota.

Shelton said Ryan was getting imaging. Minnesota has an off day on Monday before starting a series in Tampa Bay.

Rookie Andrew Morris came on in relief, pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win in his sixth appearance since debuting on April 12.

“You hope it’s nothing serious,” Morris said. “For me, it’s like, I’m just going to come in and try to get as many innings as possible, try to save the guys in the pen and do what I can.”

Ryan (2-3, 3.72 ERA) made his first All-Star appearance in 2025 and was the unquestioned ace of the Minnesota rotation with Pablo López out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February. Ryan has been remarkably healthy, making 30 starts last season and at least 23 each of the previous three seasons.

Chosen to play in the World Baseball Classic this year, Ryan did leave his first spring start with lower back tightness. But he went on to make three spring starts and made all seven scheduled starts this season, including on opening day in Baltimore.

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