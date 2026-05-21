theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset for Cavs-Knicks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks prepare to square off at Madison Square Garden for Game 2, there is nothing better than finding a smart edge on the hardwood. If you want to elevate your postseason action, we have a real chance to build some serious momentum by signing up here with theScore Bet promo code WTOP.

This enticing welcome offer features a $1,000 Bet Reset exclusively for new theScore Bet customers located in states with legal online sports betting where the platform is live. By tapping into this promotion, you can wager up to $1,000 on your very first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

Whether you want to back the Cavaliers, lay the points with the Knicks in today’s matchup, or handicap any other NBA game scheduled for this week of the playoffs, this generous offer provides a fantastic safety net to chase a nice payday right out of the gate.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Details of the Welcome Offer

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 21, 2026

The mechanics of this welcome offer are incredibly straightforward for new theScore Bet customers. There is no confusing opt-in required. You simply place a first cash wager on any available market—including our upcoming Cavaliers-Knicks showdown. If that initial bet happens to lose, theScore Bet steps up and refunds 100% of your wager, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. You don’t have to risk the full $1,000 to participate, either; you can bet any amount up to that limit and still receive a full 100% return in bonus bets if your prediction misses the mark.

If your first wager does settle as a loss, you won’t be waiting long. The bonus bets will be applied to your account within 72 hours. I love how this platform structures the refund: it is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your original eligible wager, rather than one massive lump sum. Once these bonus bets hit your account, we will have seven days to handicap the board and use them on other matchups before they expire.

Betting Lines for the Eastern Conference Finals

Before we lock in any wagers using the latest theScore Bet welcome offer, let’s look at the current morning line for the matchup at Madison Square Garden:

Moneyline: New York Knicks -232 | Cleveland Cavaliers +191

New York Knicks -232 | Cleveland Cavaliers +191 Spread: New York Knicks -6.5 (-106) | Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (-113)

New York Knicks -6.5 (-106) | Cleveland Cavaliers +6.5 (-113) Total: Over 215.5 (-110) | Under 215.5 (-110)

If you decide to wager $100 on the moneyline, your potential returns look very different depending on the side you choose. A $100 bet on the heavily favored Knicks at -232 odds yields approximately $43.10 in profit if they protect their home court. Conversely, backing the underdog Cavaliers at +191 odds with that same $100 wager returns a substantial $191.00 in profit if they can pull off the road upset.

Shifting our focus to individual performances, the player prop market is my favorite way to utilize a welcome offer. We can key in on specific matchups rather than sweating the final score. Below is a snapshot of the current consensus over/under lines for several key contributors tonight, focusing on points, rebounds, and 3-pointers:

Player Prop Category O/U Line Over Odds Under Odds Jalen Brunson (NYK) Total Points 27.5 -109 -121 Donovan Mitchell (CLE) Total 3-Point Field Goals 3.5 +129 -171 Karl-Anthony Towns (NYK) Total Rebounds 10.5 -125 -105

Guide to Register with theScore Bet Promo Code

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of tonight’s tip-off is a quick and seamless process. Just follow these simple steps to activate your theScore Bet welcome offer:

Create an Account: Begin the registration process here. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (like your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be absolutely sure to enter theScore Bet promo code WTOP. This step is crucial to lock in your eligibility for the $1,000 welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: After your account is verified and funded, simply place your first real cash wager on any market available at theScore Bet—including the highly anticipated showdown at Madison Square Garden. Your initial bet must be at least $10 and can be up to $1,000.

If your first wager is a winner, congratulations—you collect your standard cash winnings and we’re off to a great start. However, if your initial bet happens to lose, theScore Bet will activate the Bet Reset, refunding 100% of your stake (up to $1,000) in bonus bets so we can get right back in the game.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.