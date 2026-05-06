theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 NBA Playoffs Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, Wolves-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP will give you a layer of protection for your first wager. Bet up to $1,000 on games like Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game 2 tonight knowing you will get your stake refunded in bonuses if your bet settles as a loss. Click here to register.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Overview

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On May 6th by WTOP

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform is available, the primary welcome offer is a $1,000 Bet Reset. No opt-in is required to claim this offer. Simply place a first cash wager on any available market or game, and if your wager loses, you will get 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

From a bankroll management perspective, you do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate. You can bet any amount under that threshold and still receive a 100% return in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. If your initial wager falls short, the refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours after it settles as a loss. This refund is distributed systematically as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, and they must be used within seven days of receipt.

Use theScore Bet NBA Promo Today

Philadelphia 76ers (+10.5) vs. New York Knicks (-10.5) | Over/Under: 214.5

| Over/Under: 214.5 Minnesota Timberwolves (+10.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs (-10.5) | Over/Under: 217.5

Understanding implied probability and potential returns is critical before placing your first wager. A $10 wager on today’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Knicks (-500), yields $2 in profit, while backing the heaviest underdog, the Sixers (+360), nets $36. A typical $10 spread bet at standard -110 odds returns $9.09. If you increase your stake to utilize the full $1,000 promotional offer, a winning bet on New York’s moneyline profits $200, a Philadelphia upset delivers $3,600, and a standard -110 spread play yields $909.09.

When analyzing where to allocate your funds, advanced metrics heavily favor the home teams. The Knicks boast a 6.4 regular season Net Rating, vastly outperforming the 76ers (-0.1 Net Rating). Importantly, Joel Embiid was ruled out for this game, too. Meanwhile, the Spurs possess an 8.4 Net Rating compared to Minnesota’s 3.1.

Stanley Cup Playoff Matchups Tonight

While the NBA postseason offers excellent value, the $1,000 Bet Reset can also be applied to the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tonight’s hockey slate features two notable matchups: the Montreal Canadiens taking on the Buffalo Sabres, and the Anaheim Ducks facing the Vegas Golden Knights. If the hardwood does not present a statistical edge that suits your betting model, new theScore Bet customers can just as easily deploy their welcome offer on these high-stakes hockey markets.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s action is a straightforward, logical process. All new users must follow the same initial steps to secure their $1,000 Bet Reset.

Register Your Account: Create and register your new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Apply the Code: During this registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to become eligible for the welcome offer. Place Your Wager: Following your app download, registration, and entry of promo code WTOP, make a secure deposit. You are then ready to browse the available markets and place your first real-cash wager of up to $1,000.

If your initial bet loses, the $1,000 Bet Reset will automatically activate, refunding 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets to use on future matchups.