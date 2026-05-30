theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 NBA Bonus for Spurs vs. Thunder Tonight

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Sports fans can elevate the action of a fantastic Game 7 Western Conference Finals matchup tonight (or across the Saturday MLB slate) by claiming the theScore Bet promo code WTOP here for a $1,000 bet reset.







New theScore Bet customers can take full advantage of this welcome offer ahead of this Spurs-Thunder game tonight to maximize their sports betting experience. By activating the $1,000 Bet Reset, users in legal online sports betting states where theScore Bet operates can wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP for $1,000 Bet Rest

New customers only: This promotion is available to new theScore Bet users in legal online sports betting states where the platform operates.

This promotion is available to new theScore Bet users in legal online sports betting states where the platform operates. No opt-in required: Eligible users can place their first real-money wager after registering and depositing; the offer applies automatically when requirements are met.

Eligible users can place their first real-money wager after registering and depositing; the offer applies automatically when requirements are met. First-bet reset: If your first cash wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

If your first cash wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,000. Minimum wager: Your first qualifying real-money bet must be at least $10.

Your first qualifying real-money bet must be at least $10. Refund structure: Losing qualifying wagers are refunded within 72 hours of settlement as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.

Losing qualifying wagers are refunded within 72 hours of settlement as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake. Expiration: Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to your account.

Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to your account. Stake not included: Bonus-bet winnings generally do not include the original bonus-bet stake.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 30th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform is available, this welcome offer provides a substantial safety net for your first wager. Without needing to opt in, new users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if the bet settles as a loss.

You are not required to wager the maximum $1,000 to participate. Whether you bet $50, $200, or the full $1,000 to maximize the value, you will receive your exact stake back in bonus bets if your first wager does not win.

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Preview via theScore Bet

Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-145) / San Antonio Spurs (+125)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-145) / San Antonio Spurs (+125) Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder -3.5 (-105) / San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-115)

Oklahoma City Thunder -3.5 (-105) / San Antonio Spurs +3.5 (-115) Total: Over 213.5 (-110) / Under 213.5 (-110)

Odds are provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of May 30, 2026. Odds are subject to change.

When comparing the two sides statistically throughout the postseason, the margins are incredibly tight. The Thunder hold a slight offensive edge in pure scoring and shooting efficiency, averaging 116.4 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range. The Spurs are right on their heels, putting up 115.5 points per game with a 46.9% field goal percentage and a 36.1% mark from beyond the arc.

However, San Antonio asserts its dominance in other crucial team metrics that we often look at to identify underlying value. The Spurs boast a superior net rating (11.6 compared to Oklahoma City’s 8.6) and control the glass better, posting a total rebound percentage of 52.8% versus the Thunder’s 49.7%.

With both teams presenting compelling cases on paper, this highly competitive matchup is an excellent opportunity to utilize the $1,000 Bet Reset safety net on your first wager.