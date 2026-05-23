theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Knicks-Cavs Bet Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register using theScore Bet promo code WTOP and secure a $1,000 bet reset in time for tonight’s Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 3 matchup. Wager up to that amount and get a bonus refund if your wager settles as a loss. Click here to get started.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: $1,000 Bet Reset Offer For Knicks-Cavs

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified On May 23rd

Exclusive to new theScore Bet customers, this welcome offer establishes a substantial safety net for your first wager. By placing a first cash wager on any available market—including the upcoming postseason matchup between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers—you receive a 100% stake match in bonus bets, up to $1,000, if your initial bet loses. Notably, no opt-in is required, and you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to utilize the promotion. A bet of any amount below the maximum will still qualify for the 100% refund in bonus bets if it falls short.

Should your qualifying bet lose, the refund is credited within 72 hours. Rather than a single lump sum, the operator issues the bonus as five separate bets, each equal to exactly 20% of your eligible first wager. This distribution provides bettors with strategic flexibility. Once issued, these bonus bets carry a seven-day expiration window, allowing ample time to deploy them across the rest of the NBA playoffs or other sporting events.

theScore Bet Promo For Knicks vs. Cavs Tonight

If you are looking to place your first wager using the $1,000 Bet Reset, this upcoming playoff clash provides a wide range of options. Here are the current betting lines for the game:

Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-135) | New York Knicks (+115)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-135) | New York Knicks (+115) Point Spread: Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110) | New York Knicks +2.5 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers -2.5 (-110) | New York Knicks +2.5 (-110) Total (Over/Under): 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

The moneyline presents a straightforward return on investment calculation. A $100 bet on the favored Cavaliers at -135 yields $74.07 in profit, totaling a $174.07 payout. Conversely, backing the underdog Knicks at +115 generates a higher yield; a successful $100 wager returns exactly $115 in profit (a $215.00 total payout) if New York secures the road victory.

Analyzing the statistical profiles of both squads during the postseason reveals a compelling quantitative case for the underdog Knicks. New York’s offense has been highly efficient, generating 119 points per game on an impressive 51.4% shooting from the field. Cleveland, by contrast, is producing 108.9 points per contest on 45.6% shooting. The advanced metrics further validate New York’s edge; the Knicks hold a dominant 18.0 Net Rating compared to Cleveland’s marginal 1.2. Furthermore, New York controls the glass with a 55.3% Total Rebound Percentage, limiting second-chance opportunities significantly better than the Cavaliers’ 50.6% rate.

Saturday’s MLB Slate

Bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the NBA playoffs can also apply their welcome offer to Major League Baseball. Saturday’s upcoming slate features several marquee matchups that provide distinct angles for moneyline or player prop wagers:

Houston Astros vs. Chicago Cubs

Cleveland Guardians vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Steps To Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Securing the $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of tip-off is a systematic process. Follow these exact steps to ensure your new theScore Bet account is properly credited:

Register Your Account: Click here and complete the sign-up process. You will need to provide standard personal identification details to verify both your identity and location within a legal betting jurisdiction. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, input the promo code WTOP. Applying this specific code verifies your eligibility and opts your account into the $1,000 Bet Reset. Place Your First Bet: After downloading the app, registering, and entering the promo code WTOP, finalize a qualifying deposit. Then, execute your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you target a heavily researched player prop, back the Knicks as road underdogs, or invest in Saturday’s MLB slate, your initial wager is shielded. If the bet fails to convert, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the initial stake as bonus bets, up to the $1,000 limit.