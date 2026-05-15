theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Game 6 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Spurs-Timberwolves

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP ahead of Friday night’s NBA Playoffs doubleheader. The primary welcome offer is a generous $1,000 Bet Reset, which allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you plan to back the Spurs or the Timberwolves in this contest, or want to place a wager on any other NBA game this week during this round of the playoffs, this flexible promo provides the perfect foundation for your postseason betting strategy. New players on theScore Bet will have a head start with this massive welcome offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

New theScore Bet customers have access to an exceptional welcome bonus to utilize during the NBA postseason: a generous 100% Bet Reset up to $1,000. No opt-in is required to take advantage of this promotion. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game; if that wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,000.

You are not required to wager the full $1,000 to participate. You can comfortably bet whatever amount you wish (under $1,000) and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager is unsuccessful. If your first bet does lose, your refund will be applied to your account within 72 hours of settlement. The refund is paid out as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager, and all bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt.

Friday Night NBA Betting Preview, Odds

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Spread: SAS -4.5 / MIN +4.5 | Total: 218.5

Spread: SAS -4.5 / MIN +4.5 | Total: 218.5 Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Spread: CLE -4.5 / DET +4.5 | Total: 210.5

If you are looking to utilize the $1,000 Bet Reset on the individual player prop market for the NBA slate, there are plenty of intriguing lines across the board. By examining the consensus lines, we can identify some of the most prominent over/under totals for the featured stars, particularly zeroing in on points, rebounds, assists, and 3-pointers made.

Taking the under on Victor Wembanyama’s 25.5 points prop might prove to be a savvy wager. While Wembanyama’s presence continues to dictate the floor on both ends, his current postseason scoring output has leveled out at 20.4 points per game across nine appearances. With his season average sitting over five points lower than the consensus betting line, betting the under (-113) presents considerable mathematical value for those looking to fade a slightly inflated number.

While the NBA playoffs provide a premier betting opportunity, new users can also apply these welcome offers across a packed sports calendar. The ongoing action in the NHL postseason, daily MLB matchups, and the highly anticipated PGA Championship all offer extensive markets for those looking to diversify their initial wagers.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and unlocking your welcome bonus for the matchup between the Spurs and Timberwolves is a seamless process. To activate your offer, follow these straightforward steps: